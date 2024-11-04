40Th ADIPEC Exhibition Kicks Off In Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, Nov 4 (KUNA) -- The 40th ADIPEC 2024 and launched Monday, with the participation of more than 2,200 global companies, with Kuwait being represented by Dr. Nimr Al-Sabah.

The exhibition discussed the role of artificial intelligence (A.I) in the sector, with the adoption of new perspectives by youth, finance and sectors, and Global South countries figures, to shape a more sustainable energy inclusive future.

The growing reliance on A.I will require significantly more power, stressing that "A.I is one of the most prominent inventions of our time and has the potential to accelerate change, efficiency, and drive low-carbon energy growth," said United Arab Emirates Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Dr. Sultan Al-Jaber.

Al-Jaber urged the technology, energy, and investment sectors to cooperate, in turn benefiting from economic and social development offered by the rise of the Global South countries, emerging markets, and the rapid growth of A.I.

Energy and A.I sectors must work together to fulfil the energy needs of A.I, while benefiting from it and improving energy systems, he stressed.

He pointed out that the global population on Earth will grow by 1.7 billion by 2050, most of them in the Global South, increasing the need to grow and improve energy systems.

Throughout the course of the event, 10 conferences will be organized with the participation of more than 2,200 companies representing various energy sectors, including 54 national and international oil companies.

Four specialized industrial zones focused on carbon reduction, digital transformation, maritime sector, logistics, and A.I.

ADIPEC 2024 will see more than 184,000 participants from 164 countries, hosting more than 1,800 speakers, including more than 40 ministers from around the world, and 200 senior executives from the Middle East, Asia, Africa, Europe, and the two Americas. (end)

