(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Viktor Orban has voiced strong criticism of European Union (EU) politicians, asserting that they fundamentally misunderstand Russia and mistakenly project their own policies onto the nation. Speaking at an event in Vienna alongside former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, Orban emphasized the need for a more nuanced understanding of Russia's unique landscape.



During his address at the Sophiensale, Orban described Russia as a "Christian country" that is undeniably part of Europe but is distinct in its priorities and governance. He argued that while Western political discourse often centers on maximizing individual freedoms and material wealth, Russia's primary focus lies in maintaining the cohesion of its multi-ethnic state, which is home to approximately 140 million people. Orban explained that Russia seeks to prevent external adversaries from encroaching on its territories, a perspective he believes is often overlooked by Western leaders.



This gap in understanding, according to Orban, represents a significant "intellectual problem" for those in the West. He criticized figures like European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for discussing military victory over Russia in the context of the ongoing Ukraine conflict, which Orban dismissed as unrealistic and disconnected from the realities on the ground. Both he and Schroeder contended that Russia cannot be defeated in battle and expressed confidence that it would ultimately emerge victorious in the conflict.



Orban and Schroeder called for an immediate ceasefire, arguing that the prolongation of the conflict serves only to exacerbate Ukraine's deteriorating situation. Orban pointed out the grim reality of the war, asserting that Ukraine is facing devastation and that it is critical for leaders to confront these truths rather than cling to notions of a potential Ukrainian victory.



In summary, Orban's remarks underscore a growing rift between Eastern and Western perspectives on the Ukraine conflict, advocating for a reassessment of strategies and priorities that take into account the complexities of Russia's political motivations.

MENAFN04112024000045015687ID1108848071