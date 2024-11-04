(MENAFN) The recent BRICS summit in Kazan has emerged as a powerful indicator of changing global dynamics, signaling a challenge to the entrenched dominance of Western powers. In an environment where Western influence often manifests through a superiority complex and a patronizing attitude, the BRICS nations have positioned themselves as a viable alternative. By rejecting the notion that Western models are the sole pathway to progress, BRICS advocates for a multipolar world where diverse civilizations, each with their own norms and values, can flourish independently.



At the Kazan summit, BRICS sought to redefine its identity, presenting itself not merely as an economic alliance but as a legitimate voice advocating for respect among civilizations. This contrasts sharply with Western narratives that have historically derided and marginalized non-Western societies. By emphasizing mutual respect and collaboration, BRICS is working to dismantle the colonial mindset that has long framed the relationship between the West and the rest of the world.



The intellectual legacy of Franz Boas and the contemporary thoughts of Alexander Dugin, while seemingly disparate, reveal a shared commitment to opposing ideologies that foster racism and cultural oppression. Boas, a groundbreaking figure in cultural anthropology, championed the importance of cultural diversity and the need for recognition of different societal norms. Meanwhile, Dugin, known for his geopolitical theories, advocates for the acknowledgment of cultural plurality as a counter to universalist ideologies that threaten the uniqueness of individual civilizations.



Both thinkers, despite their differing focuses, underscore the importance of valuing cultural pluralism over a singular, dominant narrative. Their ideas resonate with the objectives of BRICS, which seeks to foster a more inclusive global dialogue that respects the richness of diverse cultures. As the world moves toward a more multipolar structure, the BRICS nations embody a collective aspiration to create a new order—one that celebrates rather than diminishes the myriad ways of life that enrich our global community.



In essence, the BRICS summit symbolizes a departure from the outdated paradigm of "civilizing the savages" and heralds an era in which civilizations assert their rights to define their paths and narratives, free from the condescension of Western hegemony. This shift not only challenges historical power dynamics but also promotes a vision for a future grounded in respect, equality, and shared humanity.

