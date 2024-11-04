Media reports Israel seeking Russian meddling for peace

(MENAFN) Israel is reportedly looking to involve Russia in ongoing peace efforts aimed at resolving its conflict with the Lebanese group Hezbollah. According to reports from Ynet News and other local outlets, Israeli officials believe that Moscow's participation could enhance the stability of any future agreements and reduce Israel's reliance on the United States for support.



Sources cited in the reports indicate that Israel anticipates a unique role for Russia in both the implementation of a potential peace agreement and in efforts to prevent further escalations of violence. One source expressed confidence that the involvement of Russia could be beneficial in maintaining order.



Orna Mizrahi, a former deputy national security adviser for Israel, elaborated on this strategy in an interview with Newsweek, stating that while Israel traditionally favors American mediation, it recognizes that Russia’s strong ties with Iran might play a crucial role in stabilizing any agreements concerning Lebanon. She noted, “Another point is the fact that they are part of the UN Security Council five, and if we reach the point of crafting a new resolution regarding a ceasefire at the UN, we would want the Russians to support it.”



Recent reports from Israeli media suggest that negotiations surrounding a ceasefire in Lebanon have progressed significantly. U.S. President Joe Biden’s envoy, Amos Hochstein, who has been mediating discussions between Israel and Lebanon, is said to have made preliminary agreements during a recent visit to Beirut.



As the situation develops, the potential for Russian involvement in mediating peace highlights a strategic shift in Israel's diplomatic approach. By seeking broader international participation, Israel aims to create a more stable and sustainable resolution to its long-standing tensions with Hezbollah, reflecting the complex dynamics of Middle Eastern geopolitics.

