Global Feed Yeast Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The feed yeast market has experienced rapid growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $3.2 billion in 2023 to $3.55 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. This growth during the historical period can be attributed to factors such as rising demand for animal protein, expansion in the livestock industry, a focus on animal nutrition, the ban on antibiotic growth promoters, and various government initiatives and regulations.

The feed yeast market is anticipated to experience rapid growth in the coming years. It is expected to reach $5.29 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. This growth during the forecast period can be attributed to factors such as increasing meat consumption in emerging markets, a growing consumer preference for natural products, and an emphasis on sustainable animal farming practices.

The rise in industrialized livestock production is expected to drive the growth of the feed yeast market. Livestock production encompasses products derived from farm animals and is a vital component of global agriculture, playing a significant role in food security and nutrition. Incorporating more yeast into animal feed enhances growth, health, and overall production. Furthermore, yeast can reduce health risks for dairy cows on starch-rich diets by improving fiber digestion in the rumen, promoting microbial proliferation. In poultry, yeast serves as an effective ingredient that meets the energy requirements of chickens.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Feed Yeast Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Associated British Foods PLC, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Alltech, Cargill Incorporated, Angel Yeast Co. Ltd., Chr. Hansen A/S, Lesaffre, Novus International Inc., Lallemand Inc., Leiber GmbH, Shandong Bio Sunkeen Co. Ltd., Açucareira Zillo Lorenzetti S. A., Shenyang Fada yeast Co. Ltd, Wester Yeast Company, Titan Biotech Ltd., Oriental Yeast Pvt. Ltd, Nutreco NV, Phibro Animal Health Corporation, DSM Nutritional Products AG, Pacific Ethanol (Alto Ingredients), Biomin, Diamond V, Kemin Industries Inc., Lucta S. A., Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, AB Vista, Evonik Industries AG, Pancosma SA, Danstar Ferment AG, Biorigin, Ohly, ICC Brazil, Biovet AD - Peshtera, Bioiberica, Novozymes A/S, Nutrias International NV.

Key companies in the feed yeast market are intensifying their efforts to introduce advanced probiotic yeast for poultry feed to gain a competitive advantage. Probiotic yeast is a type of feed additive utilized in poultry nutrition to promote gut health and enhance overall bird performance. It aids in improving digestion, nutrient absorption, and immune function in poultry.

1) By Type: Probiotic Yeast, Brewer's Yeast, Specialty Yeast, Yeast Derivatives

2) By Genus: Saccharomyces spp, Kluyveromyces spp, Other Genus

3) By Form: Fresh, Instant, Dry

4) By Animal Type: Ruminants, Poultry, Swine

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Feed yeast is a by-product of the alcoholic beverage and fermentation industries. It is created by cultivating yeast fungus on various substrates. The color of feed yeast varies from pale yellow to light gray, and it has a typical yeast-like odor.

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global feed yeast market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Feed Yeast Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on feed yeast market size , feed yeast market drivers and trends, feed yeast market major players and feed yeast market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

