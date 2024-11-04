Common Threats, Ukraine Issue On Top Agenda Of Borrell's Meeting With S. Korea's Defense Chief

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) EU High Representative Josep Borrell during his visit to Seoul held a meeting with the of Defense of the Republic of Korea, Kim Yong Hyun to discuss common challenges in the field of security and support for Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression.

The high representative reported this via X , Ukrinform saw.

"I met Defence Minister Kim Yong Hyun on DPRK & other common security challenges. Russia's aggression against Ukraine is an existential threat. The Republic of Korea is best positioned to understand it. We are united in our support to Ukraine. I encouraged them (partners in South Korea - ed.) to step it up," wrote Josep Borrell.

As reported earlier, EU High Representative Josep Borrell is on a tour of the Indo-Pacific region. Last week, he discussed the development of the strategic partnership between the EU and Japan. He is currently in South Korea, where he is discussing joint security challenges facing the EU and the Republic of Korea, including in connection with North Korea's continued military aid to Russia and the deployment of South Korean troops in support of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.