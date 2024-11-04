Rajasthan: Cong’S Sukhbir Chaudhary With 14 Others Join BJP

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Nov 4 (IANS) Veteran leader Sukhbir Singh Chaudhary in Rajasthan on Monday joined the BJP with 14 other leaders, giving a major jolt to the grand old party just before the by-elections which are scheduled on November 13 on seven Assembly seats.

Sukhbir Singh joined the party in the presence of BJP chief Madan Rathore and Jyoti Mirdha while senior party leaders including former MP Gopal Singh Idwa and Hapuram Chaudhary were also present.

BJP state chief took a dig at Congress, saying that people have become disillusioned with the policies of Congress.

“Leaders are leaving the Congress party after being influenced by BJP and the policies of PM Modi,” he said.

BJP leaders said that the party has grown stronger in the Khinvsar which is a stronghold of RLP.

Jyoti Mirdha wrote on X that the BJP caravan is constantly growing in Khinvsar. "I am confident that lotus will bloom with full majority on the Khinvsar Assembly seat with everyone's support this time in the by-election," she added.

RLP convenor Hanuman Beniwal is MP from Nagaur. He won the Assembly elections in 2023. He later contested in the general election which he won defeating his BJP rival Jyoti Mirdha, leaving the Khinvsar Assembly seat vacant.