China's Shenchou-18 Astronuts Return To Earth After Six Months In Space

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, Nov 4 (KUNA) -- China announced Monday morning the arrival of Shenzhou-18, a Chinese spacecraft, which was carrying three astronauts, at the Dongfeng landing site in the northern Inner Mongolia region, at 01:24 AM (Beijing time).

Xinhua News Agency reported that Shenzhou-18 separated from the Tiangong space station at 16:12 PM on Sunday evening, before its crew carried out a handover of work tasks with the three new astronauts aboard the Shenzhou-19 spacecraft who went to space last Wednesday.

The Shenzhou-18 space mission trio, Ye Guangfu, Li Cong and Li Guangsu, went to the Chinese space station on April 25 and stayed there for 192 days, during which they carried out two spacewalks and completed a large number of scientific experiments.

The trio returned with 55 types of space samples weighing 34.6 kilograms (76 pounds) of space samples, including 28 experiments on space life sciences and space material sciences.

China's Tiangong space station is a three-person scientific laboratory that operates in an orbit 450 kilometers above Earth, China completed its construction in late 2022.

The Shenzhou-19 crew is scheduled to return to Earth in May 2025.

China has sent 24 astronauts into space since 2003 and plans to send astronauts to the moon by 2030. (end)

