Trump files law suit against CBS due to Harris ‘word salad’ interview

Former President Donald has initiated a USD10 billion lawsuit against CBS News, targeting the network's handling of a recent "60 Minutes" interview featuring his opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris. Trump's team claims that CBS misled voters through what they describe as "deceitful" editing of Harris' responses during the interview.



The controversy centers on an interview that aired in early October, where CBS released two different versions of Harris' answers to the same question regarding the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. The preview clip showed Harris delivering a response that many viewers found confusing and convoluted, while the full version broadcasted the following day presented a markedly different, more succinct reply. This discrepancy left many viewers puzzled and prompted Trump to label the incident as “the Greatest Fraud in Broadcast History,” even calling for the network to lose its broadcasting license.



In the lawsuit filed on Thursday, Trump's team contended that CBS' editing practices represented a "partisan and unlawful act of election and voter interference." They argued that the network's manipulation of Harris' comments was intended to obscure what they termed her "word salad" weakness, alleging that CBS crossed a line from responsible journalism into deceptive news manipulation. The lawsuit asserts that CBS' actions were an effort to "tip the scales in favor of the Democratic Party" and to undermine Trump's campaign.



The legal filing demands a jury trial and seeks approximately USD10 billion in damages, citing violations of a Texas law that prohibits deceptive practices in business operations. Trump's legal team frames the lawsuit as part of a broader effort to challenge perceived biases in the media landscape, particularly as the country approaches a pivotal election season.



This legal action not only highlights the ongoing tensions between Trump and the media but also raises important questions about journalistic integrity, the role of editing in political coverage, and the influence of media narratives on public perception during election cycles. As the case progresses, it is likely to draw significant attention, both from the media and the electorate, as it underscores the complex dynamics at play in the current political landscape

