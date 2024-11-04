Oz Axes Lockheed Military Satellites, Leaving A Hole In The Sky

(MENAFN- Asia Times) In a significant blow to Australia's defense capabilities, the is canceling what would have been the nation's largest-ever space project: an A$7 billion (US$4.6 billion) military satellite communications system.

The decision was confirmed in a press statement today (November 4). It comes just 18 months after the Albanese government gave the green light to the ambitious program.

Defence sources quoted by The Australian newspaper indicated that insufficient funding was allocated to start the program, despite its strategic importance. According to the ABC ,“defense industry figures believe there are cheaper options available.”

The project's cancellation would mark a dramatic reversal for a program that was meant to make Australia's military communications safer at a time when the cyber threat landscape has been steadily evolving.

The rise and fall of JP9102

The ambitious satellite program is known as JP9102 . It was awarded to US defense contractor Lockheed Martin in April 2023 after a competitive tender process that included major players like Airbus, Northrop Grumman and Optus.

The project aimed to launch several large military-grade satellites . It would also involve several ground stations, new satellite communications operations centers, and a central management system. Taken together, this would create a secure communications network for Australia's military.