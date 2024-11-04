Hindus Will Not Allow Waqf ‘Game’ To Continue: K’Taka Lop

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 4 (IANS) Karnataka Leader of the Opposition (LoP) R. Ashoka on Monday said that the Hindus will not allow the Waqf 'game' to continue, saying that the Waqf Board's encroachment is like a death sentence for farmers.

“If the continues to ruin the state, Hindus will not allow this to continue. Amend the law immediately. The state must immediately bring changes to the Waqf Act while Siddaramaiah should resign as he has brought tears to the eyes of farmers by seizing their lands,” the LoP said while addressing a BJP protest rally against the Waqf Board and the state government in K.R. Puram locality in Bengaluru.

He further attacked Minister for Waqf Zameer Ahmad Khan for the situation, adding that the previous Congress government at the Center gave extensive powers to the Waqf Board to appease Muslims.

He alleged that it was Siddaramaiah himself who encouraged the acquisition of land, but now he is claiming this is BJP's political move.

“Siddaramaiah is deceiving the farmers while appropriating funds meant for Dalits to offer Rs 10,000 crores to Muslims. Have Hindus not voted for Congress? Are Hindus second-class citizens,” he said.

Ashoka further alleged that the Waqf Board follows in the footsteps of rulers like Babar and Aurangzeb claiming even long-established Hindu temples in Srirangapatna as 'khabarsthan' (graveyards) in official records.

“Through love jihad already Hindu girls are converted, and now they are engaging in 'Land Jihad' to seize farmers' lands. Siddaramaiah, who has no credibility, withdrew cases against Muslim rioters, even detained Ganesha idols, and has destabilised Karnataka solely for votes,” he said.

He alleged that the Waqf Board has become a property board and if Siddaramaiah wants, 'he can hand over all land to it'.

He maintained that while the Waqf Board claims lands as donations, lands given to the 'Muzarai' (Hindu Religious) Department are treated as government property, but not those given to the Waqf Board.

He also assured farmers that the BJP would continue its fight until all land records are provided to them and land ownership is fully registered in their names.