New Campaign To Empower People Newly Diagnosed With COPD To Live Better, More Active Lives

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

American Lung Association Launches 'Learning to Live with COPD' Campaign

CHICAGO, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Today, the American Lung Association has launched the "Learning to Live with COPD" campaign , which aims to help people newly diagnosed with chronic obstructive pulmonary (COPD) live better, more active and fulfilling lives.

COPD is a chronic, long-term lung disease that makes it difficult to breathe and includes chronic bronchitis and emphysema. While treatable and often preventable, COPD remains a leading cause of death and disability in the United States, affecting more than 11.7 million people. In addition, it is estimated that an additional 18 million people living in America may be living with undiagnosed COPD.

"Managing COPD can be overwhelming, particularly for those newly diagnosed," said Harold Wimmer, President and CEO of the American Lung Association. "Through our new 'Learning to Live with COPD' campaign, we aim to provide individuals with the tools they need to better understand their disease, work with their healthcare providers, and access the latest treatment options. Education and support are key to living well with COPD, and we are proud to expand on these critical resources through this campaign."

People newly diagnosed with COPD often struggle with understanding the progression of their disease, recognizing worsening symptoms and navigating treatment options. Women, people of lower socioeconomic status, and those living in rural areas are disproportionately impacted by COPD, often experiencing poorer outcomes due to limited access to care and resources.

The Lung Association's recent literature review underscores the importance of patient education, which can improve self-management, reduce anxiety and enhance overall health status. Research shows that education and supportive services are linked to fewer hospital admissions, fewer exacerbations and better health management behaviors.

Key components of the "Learning to Live with COPD" campaign include:



Education on the latest

COPD guidelines and treatment options.

Empowering patients to discuss symptoms and disease progression with their healthcare providers.

Providing resources that are accessible to populations most impacted by COPD, including women and rural communities. The introduction of a Lung Health Navigator through the Lung HelpLine, offering personalized COPD educational sessions.

As part of the campaign, the American Lung Association will host a free webinar on Wednesday, November 20 from 3 – 4 p.m. ET. Dr. Jordan Lee, a pulmonary and critical care specialist, will present insights on effective COPD management and the latest treatment options. Attendees will also hear from Caroline, a person with COPD living her best life despite being diagnosed over ten years ago. Learn more and register for the webinar here .

The Learning to Live with COPD campaign is made possible thanks to support by AstraZeneca.

For more information, visit Lung/copd

or call the Lung HelpLine at 1-800-586-4872.

About the American Lung Association

The American Lung Association is the leading organization working to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease through education, advocacy and research. The work of the American Lung Association is focused on four strategic imperatives: to defeat lung cancer; to champion clean air for all; to improve the quality of life for those with lung disease and their families; and to create a tobacco-free future. For more information about the American Lung Association, which has a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and is a Platinum-Level GuideStar Member, call 1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) or visit:

Lung. To support the work of the American Lung Association, find a local event at Lung/events.



This year, the American Lung Association is celebrating 120 years!

Join us in our journey to champion lung health and help us celebrate 120 Years of Impact.

Donate today at Lung/donate .



American Lung

Association . 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150 . Chicago, IL 60601

1331 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Ste. 1425 North

. Washington, D.C. 20004

1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) Lung

SOURCE American Lung Association

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED