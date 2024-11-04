(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Smile Checks partners with InsightGenie for Voice Check

MANILA, PHILIPPINES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Smile Checks and InsightGenie is excited to announce their partnership for Voice Check, designed to help HR professionals gain deeper insights into candidates by analyzing their voice and speech patterns during interviews.

Voice Check leverages InsightGenie's AI-driven to assess candidates' speech prosody, tone, and patterns. This analysis offers non-invasive psychometric evaluations, predicting key traits like communication style, emotional stability, and engagement levels-providing hiring teams with a new layer of valuable data to make more informed decisions.

Why is Voice Check a game-changer for HR operations:

Enhanced Candidate Evaluation. With Voice Check, hiring professionals can go beyond resumes and interviews, obtaining scientifically-backed insights into a candidate's behavioral fit for the role and company culture.

Data-Driven Decisions. InsightGenie's proprietary algorithms analyze multiple speech metrics to create a Genie ScoreTM, predicting the likelihood of success and retention in a given role.

Bias-Free Insights. By using AI to assess voice patterns, human biases are reduced, ensuring that decisions are based on objective, consistent data.

Jerome Eger, CEO of Smile Checks, said,“Partnering with InsightGenie allows us to deliver more and better results. With Voice Check, we're empowering hiring managers to make better decisions based on real behavioral data. This is the future of recruitment-data and human insights working together.”

InsightGenie, with its proven track record of predicting behaviors with 83-92% accuracy, brings their expertise in voice analytics to Smile Checks. The result is a solution that HR professionals can trust to provide deeper insights into potential hires.

Hayk Hakobyan, CEO of InsightGenie commented,“We are thrilled to join forces with Smile Checks. Together, we're aiming to improve hiring processes and transform how organizations understand and assess their candidates by making voice and behavioral data a part of the decision-making process.”

About Smile Checks

Smile Checks provides real-time, verified employment data with user-consent. With services tailored for HR professionals, Smile Checks helps businesses make informed hiring decisions.

About Insight Genie

InsightGenie combines facial recognition, voice analytics, and big data to offer AI-powered behavioral insights. By analyzing voice and video, InsightGenie's Genie ScoreTM provides deep insights into personality traits, decision-making abilities, and emotional responses.

