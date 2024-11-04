Bring Festive Joy To UK Care Homes With Cards For Good Causes

(MENAFN- Pressat) Donate an Advent Calendar by 25th November to Spread Christmas Cheer

Cards For Good Causes is inviting everyone to spread festive cheer to care home residents through the joy of advent calendars. This year, the UK's largest multi-charity card and gift retailer is launching a new campaign to bring advent calendars to residents in care homes across the country.

There's something truly magical about the tradition of peeling back the door on an advent calendar each morning, a simple act that brings so much warmth and festive joy. Through this campaign, Cards For Good Causes is asking supporters to donate advent calendars, either online or at one of their many pop-up shops, before Monday 25th November. These calendars will then be delivered to partner care homes so residents can enjoy this tradition and feel the festive joy of the season.

In the campaign's first year, advent calendars will be delivered to care homes in several UK cities, including:



Basingstoke: Barchester Marnel Lodge Care Home

Bury St Edmunds: Manson House

Cardiff: Ty Llandaff Care Home

Edinburgh: St Raphael's

Leeds: Ghyll Royd Care Home London: St Teresa's Home

Christine Ansell, CEO of Cards For Good Causes says:“Our hope is to make Christmas a little brighter for care home residents who may not be able to celebrate with loved ones. We are thrilled to start with these locations and look forward to expanding the initiative in years to come.”

There are two ways supporters can donate:



In Store: Donate an advent calendar at any Cards For Good Causes pop-up shop across the UK. Find your nearest shop at . Online: Simply visit the Cards For Good Causes website to make a donation towards the campaign. The charity will then deliver an advent calendar to one of the selected care homes on your behalf:

All donations must be received by Monday 25th November to ensure timely delivery for the beginning of advent.

Every calendar donated will bring a touch of seasonal warmth, providing a meaningful way for the community to connect and give back this Christmas. Cards For Good Causes thanks everyone for their support in spreading joy and helping make this season extra special.

For further details, visit the Cards For Good Causes website: