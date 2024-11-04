Ajay Devgn Net Worth: Check Singham Again Actor's Luxury Properties, Investments, Companies

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Ajay Devgn has returned to the screen with Singham Again, co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. His earlier release in 2024, Shaitaan, was successful at the as well.

According to Express and other sources, the actor-director-producer's net worth is estimated at around ₹427 crore.

Devgn's wealth is evident in his array of high-end properties. In Juhu, Mumbai, he owns a lavish bungalow named Shivshakti, which he bought for around ₹60 crore, as per the publication.

| Kartik Aaryan Net Worth: Check Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor's luxury properties

Beyond Mumbai, Devgn has also invested in property abroad. He and his wife, Kajol, own a home on London's prestigious Park Lane, valued at approximately ₹54 crore. He recently purchased another bungalow next to his Juhu property, further expanding his real estate portfolio, which includes several commercial properties.

Ajay Devgn's collection of luxury cars is remarkable. Among his prized vehicles is a Rolls Royce Cullinan, purchased in 2019 for around ₹7 crore. This luxury SUV is known for its powerful performance and sleek design.

| Aryan Khan Net Worth: From Mercedes GLS 350D to Panchsheel Park property

In 2023, he added a Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 to his collection, another high-end SUV that combines speed and sophistication.

Apart from these, Devgn's collection includes several other luxury cars like the Maserati Quattroporte, Range Rover Vogue, BMW Z4, Audi Q7 and Mini Countryman, according to the publication.

Ajay Devgn's companies

Ajay Devgn owns multiple entertainment, real estate, and social work businesses. His main production company, Ajay Devgn FFilms, founded in 1999, has produced 16 films, including Singham Again and The Trial web series. It has been rebranded as Devgn Films.