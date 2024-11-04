Mithun Chakraborty's First Wife, Helena Luke, Passes Away Check Her Facebook Post Hours Before Death
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Helena Luke, the first wife of actor Mithun Chakraborty, has passed away in the United States. She was known for her brief marriage to Chakraborty, which lasted just four months before he later married actress Yogita Bali.
Helena, who had acted in films like Mard alongside Amitabh Bachchan, had been away from the spotlight for several years. The news of her death was shared on social media by her close friend, Kalapana Iyer.
Helena Luke's facebook
post before death
The cause of Helena's death remains unknown. Her last social media post expressed feelings of confusion and mixed emotions, with her describing her mood as "weird" and "discombobulated." This final post left her friends and fans wondering about her state of mind before her death. Also Read
“Feeling weird. Mixed emotions and no clue why.....Discombobulated,” she wrote on Facebook hours before passing away.
One of her friends wrote,“We are going to miss you, you bubbly girl. Wish you had called the ambulance last night.”
“I wasn't there when you needed someone,” wrote another friend.
“Guess she was getting some premonition,” assumed another friend. Also Read
In an earlier post, Helena wrote,“Why is everyone SO angry? Have we forgotten civility, manners, common courtesy??? Why can't we just BE??? Look within yourself.”
Helena Luke's marriage with Mithun Chakraborty
Helena's short-lived marriage to Mithun Chakraborty was something she reflected on with regret. In an old interview with Stardust, she described her marriage to him as a "hazy dream" and wished it had never happened. She also accused the Bollywood actor of having an extra-marital affair with Yogita Bali.
