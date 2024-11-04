Delhi Air Pollution: SC Pulls Up Delhi Govt, Police Commissioner For Not Implementing Firecracker Ban - 'Strict Action...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Supreme Court on Monday reprimanded authorities over violation of firecrackers ban in Delhi during Diwali amid rising pollution levels in the national capital that are nearing 'severe' mark.



Over non-compliance of court orders, the apex court sought response from Delhi and commissioner.

The court has asked the authorities to respond about the steps that were taken to implement firecrackers ban within a weeks time.



Furthermore, the top court questioned Punjab and Haryana and directed them to respond on rise in farm fire incidents during last 10 days of October.

What SC said

- Firecrackers ban was hardly implemented.

- Some strict action, such as sealing of premises, needed against those violating firecrackers ban in Delhi.

- Punjab and Haryana govts to respond on rise in farm fire incidents during last 10 days of October.

- We need to do something so that court orders on firecrackers ban are not violated during Diwali next year.