QNB Organises 'Financial Literacy Autumn Camp'

Doha: QNB Group concluded its Literacy Autumn Camp for kids, a designed to educate them about the importance of financial knowledge and how to handle finances from an early age.

During the workshop activities, organized by the Bank's Corporate Social Responsibility team in cooperation with the Teacher and Mom Center for Educational Consultation, the children got to learn about the concept of money planning, saving and spending.

The main aim of the program is to encourage sense of creativity among children, and engage them in the discourse of entrepreneurship and sustainability framework.

Commenting on the camp, Heba Al Tamimi, Senior Executive Vice President at QNB Group Communications said,“We are delighted that our financial literacy autumn workshops offer the children a chance to enrich their knowledge. It also strongly reflects our commitment to be proactive and inclusive in our efforts to encourage financial literacy and banking knowledge, as we are working towards building future financial leaders”.

The program included various practical and theoretical activities including art projects to demonstrate the kids' learning, like competing against each other in differnt challenges, and designing their own products that they can sell and earn money from.

