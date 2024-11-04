Indonesia-Russia Naval Exercises More Surface Than Substance

(MENAFN- Asia Times) JAKARTA – Indonesia held its first-ever bilateral naval exercise with Russia on Monday (November 4), symbolic drills scheduled to run from November 4 to 8 with three Russian corvettes and a support vessel participating.

The exercises, known as Orruda 2024, have been interpreted in some quarters as Indonesia's new president, Prabowo Subianto, tilting the Southeast Asian nation away geopolitically from the US and its allies and toward Russia and perhaps China.

However, the consensus in Jakarta is against reading too much into the exercise, with many seeing it as merely a signal of Indonesia's continued commitment to non-aligned neutrality and a counterbalancing nod to Russia amid more significant security ties to the US and its allies.

To be sure, there is no denying that President Prabowo, who assumed office on October 20, is keen on cultivating warm relations with Russia, a long-time provider of Indonesian arms.

In July, when Prabowo was president-elect but still serving as defense minister, he traveled to Moscow and met with President Vladimir Putin. During the trip, Prabowo praised Russia as a“great friend” of Indonesia and expressed diplomatic hope that the two sides could continue to improve ties.

On October 25, Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono announced Indonesia's desire to join BRICS while attending the expanding bloc's summit in Kazan, Russia – a clear break from the previous Joko Widodo government's non-committal stance.

As Sugiono is a close mentee of Prabowo, there was little doubt the instruction came from the top. Thus, Prabowo's first major foreign policy move as national leader was Russia-friendly.

Significantly, Indonesia has also started discussions with China about the possibility of bilateral joint military exercises, a potential ground-breaking development as such exercises have not been held in nearly a decade.