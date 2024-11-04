Jordanian Food Companies Set To Showcase At Gulfood Manufacturing Fair

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 4 (Petra) -- Twenty Jordanian food companies will begin participating on Tuesday in the Gulfood Fair at Dubai World Trade Centre, a key event for showcasing regional and global advancements in the food and beverage sector.The Jordan Exporters Association (JEA) leads the Jordanian delegation, which will display innovations across packaging, machinery, and food additives. Over 2,500 brands from 72 countries are expected at this year's fair, underscoring the event's prominence as a premier industry gathering.JEA President, Ahmad Al-Khudari, highlighted that Gulfood Manufacturing is the largest event in the region dedicated to the food, beverage, and packaging sectors. Al-Khudari stated that this gathering presents a significant opportunity for Jordanian companies to gain visibility, promote their products, and explore new market prospects through interactions with a diverse international audience.Al-Khudari underscored that the Association's goal is to support Jordanian exports by enhancing their competitiveness in international markets, promoting local products, and offering exposure to the latest industry trends in food manufacturing.He noted that the fair provides Jordanian companies a strategic opportunity to showcase their high-quality products to global buyers and potential partners, laying the groundwork for partnerships with suppliers, distributors, and importers worldwide.He also encouraged Jordanian companies to maximize their presence at the fair, pointing to the strength of Jordanian food products in competing globally due to their high quality.Al-Khudari emphasized that an increase in industrial exports directly contributes to Jordan's economic growth, job creation, and foreign investment in the industrial sector, ultimately bolstering the country's foreign currency reserves.JEA Director-General, Halim Abu Rahma, explained that Jordan's participation this year also celebrates the fair's 10th anniversary. He said this participation reflects the Association's commitment to expanding Jordanian products' reach and supporting local companies in accessing new export markets.This year's fair will showcase innovations including biofortification solutions, AI-integrated ingredients, nano-based packaging technology, precision fermentation, and intelligent supply chains, all designed to offer brands competitive advantages and drive sector growth.Abu Rahma further highlighted the collaborative efforts between the Jordan Exporters Association, the Jordan Chamber of Industry, and the Amman Chamber of Industry to enhance industrial exporters' presence at global fairs. This strategy, he noted, aims to elevate Jordan's industrial export profile, attract new markets, and support the sector's sustainable growth.Looking forward, Abu Rahma affirmed the Association's commitment to organizing future international participation for Jordanian exporters and celebrating national industrial achievements through targeted activities, seminars, and discussions aimed at expanding the Kingdom's export portfolio.