21-Karat Gold Price Hits JD55.6 Per Gram In Local Market

11/4/2024 4:31:39 AM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Nov. 4 (Petra) -- The current selling price of 21-karat gold, the favored choice among citizens in the local market, reached JD55.60 per gram on Monday in goldsmiths' shops, compared to a buying price of JD53.60.
As per the daily bulletin released by the General Association for Owners of Jewelry Shops, the selling price of one gram of 24-karat Gold stood at JD63.80, while 18-karat gold was priced at JD49.30.

