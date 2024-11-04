Spain's Royal Couple Pelted With Mud By Protesters

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Angry have pelted Spain's royal couple with mud, eggs and other objects s during a visit to flood-ravaged Valencia region, says a report.

Mud was seen on their faces and clothes as King Felipe and Queen Letizia later consoled furious members of the crowd, the BBC reported.

As they walked through Paiporta, the worst-affected town, the royal couple and other officials were greeted with slogans of“murderer” and“shame”.

Over 200 individuals lost their lives in the flash floods, the deadliest in Spain for decades. Underground car parks and tunnels are still being searched for survivors and retrieving corpses.

The king making was walking down a pedestrian street, when irate demonstrators overwhelmed his bodyguards and police.

Despite being hurled with mud and other objects, the monarch engaged with some of the protesters and even embraced them.

In a video posted on the royal household's Instagram account, the king later said he understood the“anger and frustration” of the protestors.

