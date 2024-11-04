Net5.5G Intelligent IP Network Summit Concludes With Success, Accelerating Global Commercial Deployment Of Net5.5G

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ISTANBUL, Turkey, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Themed Accelerating Net5.5G, Striding to Intelligence, the Net5.5G Intelligent IP Summit was held today during the Ultra-Broadband Forum (UBBF) 2024. World-leading carriers, organizations, agencies, and device vendors gathered at the summit to share pioneering use cases in Net5.5G IP network evolution and industry digital transformation. The global Net5.5G Pioneer Program was also launched, calling on industry players to accelerate the commercial deployment of Net5.5G and foster the prosperity of the fixed network industry.

Launch of Net5.5G Pioneer Program by WBBA, accelerating global commercial deployment of Net5.5G

Martin Creaner, Director General of the WBBA, shared insights into global network development trends in the AI era and offered suggestions for further evolution. He talked about how bandwidth requirements and the number of connections for applications like AIGC are constantly climbing in the AI era. Carriers need to provide differentiated experience on networks. Therefore, WBBA launched the Net5.5G Pioneer Program to build a high-speed and high-quality end-to-end network infrastructure.

Xu Huan, Vice President of Router Domain, Huawei's Data Communication Product Line, delivered a speech entitled Net5.5G Converged IP Network, Inspiring New Growth. He believed that ultra-broadband 400GE/800GE, elastic experience assurance based on SRv6 and slicing, and ADN L4 capabilities of Network Digital Map help carriers build Net5.5G converged IP target networks and achieve new growth.

At the summit, representatives from world-leading carriers, such as Turkcell Türkiye, shared their commercial use cases of Net5.5G.

Mehmet Durmus, IP/MPLS and Data Center Networks Associate Director, Turkcell Türkiye, said that based on their vision "Superior digital services for a better future", Turkcell will continue to construct networks oriented to Net5.5G, commercially deploy key technologies such as 400GE/SRv6/Network Digital Map on the target network, build high-quality network infrastructures and continuously innovate to provide premium digital services to customers.

Mohamed Ben Amor, Director General of the AICTO, delivered a speech entitled Arab-African Region: Towards Net5.5G-based Future Network Infrastructure. He noted that the AICTO led the establishment of the Arab IPv6 Council to actively promote the deployment of Net5.5G in the Arab and African regions to realize the Arab Horizon 2030. He also said that the AICTO will continue to work with all regional partners to build a high-speed and high-quality future network infrastructure based on Net5.5G.

Ibrahim Senyonga, General Manager for EBU, MTN Uganda, said that "We are excited to work with Huawei to provide an innovative SASE solution for our customers. The cooperation will consolidate our leadership in the enterprise market in Southern Africa and help customers achieve smooth intelligent transformation."

At the end of the summit, the launch ceremony of the Net5.5G Pioneer Program was held. To recognize carriers who have made remarkable achievements in deploying Net5.5G and to accelerate its global deployment, the Net5.5G Pioneer Award Ceremony was held, with over 10 carriers winning the award.

