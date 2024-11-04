Citizens Urged To Participate In 2024 Constitutional Amendment Referendum

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The General Committee has called on Qatari citizens aged 18 years and above, both inside and outside the country, to exercise their right to vote on the referendum day scheduled tomorrow, Tuesday, November 5, 2024, corresponding to 3/5/1446 AH, for the referendum on the draft constitutional amendment for 2024 to the State of Qatar's Permanent Constitution, as per Decree No. 87 of 2024.

In a statement, the Committee emphasised the importance of citizens' participation in ensuring the success of the referendum, which will take place from 7am to 7pm.

The Committee specified two methods for voting in the referendum. The first is direct voting by casting a paper ballot or electronically using iPads. Voters are required to attend in person at one of the announced polling stations and present their Qatari ID or Digital Qatar ID.

The second is remote voting using the“Metrash2” app, available for citizens both within and outside the country.

It will be a yes-no voting system. After the referendum, the committees responsible will begin sorting and counting the votes, with results expected to be announced within 24 hours of the end of the referendum, the General Referendum Committee explained.