Justice Ministry Celebrates Graduation Of New Batch Of Lawyers, Trainees

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The of Justice's Center for and Judicial Studies (LJSC) yesterday celebrated the graduation of the 21st mandatory training course for new lawyers, and the 14th mandatory training course for trainee lawyers.

The two courses brought together 118 legal professionals, including 22 trainee lawyers, who completed their specialized courses for the year 2024 at the LJSC.

Minister of Justice and of State for Cabinet Affairs H E Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi distributed certificates to the graduates, congratulating and wishing them thrilling professional careers.

He said the new batch is a qualitative boost to the Qatari legal cadres who can upgrade the legal system in a way that meets the needs of the state, the Third National Development Strategy requirements, and the goals of the human development pillar of the Qatar National Vision 2030.

The Minister stressed the Ministry of Justice's keenness to provide various national institutions and the government sector with qualified cadres to perform their duties professionally and responsibly in various legal fields and specializations, in a manner that embodies the government's will to uphold the rule of law and consolidate the values of quality in work and excellence in performance.

Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs H E Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi with graduates during the ceremony.

He added that the Ministry of Justice, represented by the LJSC, has created the appropriate training environment and provided legal training and qualification programs for trainees and workers in various legal sectors in the country, in line with the legislative renaissance in the country, noting that work is underway to enhance these programs in accordance with an ambitious vision to raise the level of the Qatari legal cadre.

Meanwhile, LJSC Director Dr. Abdullah Hamad Al Khaldi congratulated the graduates and said the LJSC would enhance training and qualification programs in accordance with the latest systems in force and successful experiences in this field, as part of the Ministry's development and modernization vision.

He added the LJSC would also leverage the latest new technologies that support the legal sector through digital transformation programs and artificial intelligence technologies, and will enhance its national partnerships to meet the training needs of various governmental and semi-governmental institutions in the country.

Al Khaldi added that the LJSC is working on reviewing training programs to verify their quality, and is also seeking to create specialized programs in the governmental and semi-governmental sectors, in a way that ensures the achievement of the Ministry of Justice's strategic goals, primarily providing training needs for various governmental and semi-governmental agencies across the country.

Trainee lawyers valedictorian Sheikh Tamim bin Mohammed Al Thani thanked the Ministry of Justice, represented by the LJSC, for the valuable experience and knowledge and values of integrity and commitment the trainees acquired, that make them fully aware of their responsibilities.

Thanks to these values, the trainees will effectively contribute to growth and prosperity of the society, and achieving Qatar National Vision 2030, and being part of a future in which justice prevails and noble values flourish, he said.