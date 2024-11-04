Cowards: Canadian Leader Rips Into Trudeau, Others For Not Calling Khalistanis By Name

(MENAFN- IANS) Toronto, Nov 4 (IANS) People's Party of Canada (PPC) leader Maxime Bernier lambasted Canadian Prime Justin Trudeau and opposition leaders Jagmeet Singh and Pierre Poilievre for their responses to a recent attack on Hindu temples and devotees in Brampton.

Bernier alleged that the leaders refrained from identifying the attackers as Khalistanis, citing concerns over offending their voter base.

Taking to X, Bernier posted, "Can you spot the difference between my tweet and that of the three establishment party leaders?"

He condemned the three leaders as "cowards" and added, "Not one of these cowards dares to even name the Khalistani Sikhs who are committing the violence. They're afraid to offend some voters, even though Khalistani supporters are a minority of Sikh Canadians."

"This complacency explains why Khalistani extremism keeps growing in this country," he stated, sharing the screenshots of the social media posts.

The criticism follows an attack near the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton, where devotees were reportedly targeted by individuals believed to be affiliated with Khalistani groups. Peel Police were stationed outside the temple, though no arrests have been made yet.

Earlier, Bernier posted a video on X showing the alleged attack, stating that such incidents cannot intimidate Canadians who believe that diversity is the nation's strength.

He added, "Khalistani Sikhs attacking worshippers at Brampton Hindu temple. Nothing to worry about though because diversity is our strength!!!"

Independent MP Kevin Vuoung had also condemned the attack by the Khalistani extremists on the Hindu devotees stating, "Alarming to see an attack on Hindu Canadians. From Khalistani extremists to terrorist cosplayers, has become a safe harbour for radicals. Our leaders are failing to safeguard Hindus as they have Christians & Jewish Canadians from violence. We all deserve to worship in peace."

Prime Minister Trudeau condemned the incident, calling it "unacceptable" and expressing support for religious freedom and community safety.

"The acts of violence at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton today are unacceptable. Every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely," Trudeau wrote on X, also thanking Peel Regional Police for their swift response.

Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre also addressed the incident, describing the attack as "completely unacceptable."

He assured Canadians that the Conservative Party stands firmly against such violence and pledged to "unite our people and end the chaos."

"Completely unacceptable to see violence targeting worshippers at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton today," he posted, adding that "Conservatives condemn this violence unequivocally."

New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jagmeet Singh, who has faced criticism in the past for his alleged support of the Khalistani movement, joined other leaders in condemning the violence.

"Every Canadian must be free to visit their place of worship in peace. I unequivocally condemn the acts of violence at the Hindu Sabha Mandir," he wrote on X, urging community leaders to call for peace.

However, none of these leaders named Khalistani extremism in their posts.

It is worth mentioning that Trudeau and Poilivre have attended events in the past where pro-Khalistanis have raised anti-India slogans.

Earlier in April, on Khalsa Day, as PM Trudeau walked up to the stage for his address, the 'Khalistan Zindabad' slogans kept getting louder, according to a video released by Canada-based CPAC TV.

Later, when opposition leader Pierre Poilievre approached the stage to begin his address. New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh and Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow were also in attendance at the event.

The attack has highlighted concerns about rising religious intolerance in Canada, echoing previous incidents of vandalism targeting Hindu temples in Windsor, Mississauga, and Brampton.

Last year, anti-India graffiti was defaced on a Hindu temple in Windsor, triggering strong reactions from both Canadian and Indian officials.

India-Canada relations remain strained following last year's diplomatic controversy when Trudeau alleged "credible allegations" linking Indian government agents to the killing of Khalistani separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India has consistently denied these claims, calling them "absurd" and "motivated," while accusing Canada of permitting anti-India extremist activities on its soil.