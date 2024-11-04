(MENAFN- Komail Khatak) Janet Lam, co-founder of Building Blocks Business Planning Ltd., is making waves in the business world by helping firms navigate the complexities of AI adoption. Lam has over 17 years of expertise in consulting and corporate planning, including employment at Canaccord Genuity, where she was a member of the lead Chinese-speaking advisory team assisting Asian companies in becoming publicly traded in Canada. She helps organizations of all sizes use AI to achieve long-term success.

Lam's firm, Building Blocks Business Planning, provides customized AI solutions to meet each client's specific goals and operational requirements. "AI is a transformative force in today's business garden, but its implementation can be daunting," Lam adds. "Our goal is to make AI accessible, providing clear, customized solutions that help companies grow in an increasingly digital world."

Under the leadership of Janet Lam, the company uses AI to help businesses streamline processes, improve decision-making, and enhance consumer experiences. Janet Lam and her crew undertake in-depth needs assessments to identify areas where AI may add the most significant value. These include automating repetitive techniques, increasing operational efficiency, and providing excellent consumer care.

Lam's diverse heritage, including a degree in mathematics from the University of British Columbia and an MBA from Spain's ESADE Business School, provides her with AI expertise. Her contributions to the sector have earned recognition, including being famous as one of the Top 100 People in Finance in 2021.

With her unique approach and a strong dedication to enabling businesses, Janet Lam and Building Blocks Business Planning continue to influence the future of AI-driven corporate strategy, making AI integration more seamless and successful for organizations globally.



