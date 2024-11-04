Feature Film Mahamahim Didi Ji Closes 15Th Indian Film Festival Of Ireland To Resounding Acclaim

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Dublin, Ireland – The 15th Indian Festival of Ireland (IFFI) came to a momentous close with the screening of the highly anticipated feature film Mahamahim Didi Ji, produced by Prabha Mishra and directed by Pumposh Mishra. The film, based on the life of H.E. Smt. Droupadi Murmu, the President of India, captivated audiences as the closing film of the prestigious festival.



The screening was attended by a large audience comprising members of the Indian diaspora from various communities, as well as foreign dignitaries and cinema enthusiasts, all eager to witness the remarkable story of President Murmu's inspirational journey. The powerful portrayal of her struggles, resilience, and rise to the highest constitutional office in India left a lasting impact on all who attended.



The two-hour Hindi film, with English subtitles, held the audience spellbound from start to finish. The life of President Murmu, depicted through deeply emotional and heartfelt moments, resonated with viewers, many of whom were visibly moved by her extraordinary journey.



“I am amazed by the life story of the President of India. She has demonstrated incredible courage and determination to transform her life, and she stands as a beacon of inspiration for millions, both in India and across the world,” said Siraj Zaidi, Festival Director of IFFI, who praised the film for its exceptional storytelling.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Founder of Noida Film City, who inaugurated this year's festival, shared his admiration for the film and its message.“What a story! My double salute to H.E. Droupadi Murmu, the President of India. The performances by the artists were outstanding, and I am truly grateful to Siraj Zaidi for selecting this film as the closing feature of the festival. It is a remarkable tribute to a woman of great strength and dignity.”



Producer Prabha Mishra expressed her deep gratitude for the opportunity to showcase the film internationally.“I am truly humbled by the response we've received here at the 15th IFFI Dublin. I especially want to thank Siraj Bhai for giving Mahamahim Didi Ji its first international public screening. It is an honor to have our film be a part of such an esteemed event.”



The screening of Mahamahim Didi Ji as the festival's closing film highlights the growing prominence of Indian cinema on the global stage and the significance of sharing stories that celebrate leadership, resilience, and cultural heritage.



