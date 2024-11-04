Who's Afraid Of The Big Bad Bond Market?
Date
11/4/2024 12:05:08 AM
(MENAFN- Asia Times)
A funny thing happened on the way to lower US interest rates: They went higher instead.
The US federal Reserve lowered its benchmark interest rate by half a percentage point in September, raising expectations that other rates would soon start coming down. Instead, the US Treasury's two-year and 10-year notes and the average 30-year mortgage rate have all risen by half a percentage point or more.
What happened? The short answer is that the Fed doesn't have complete control over interest rates. The bond market, as well, has a lot to say about rates-the longer-term rates in particular, although not exclusively.
The bond market's“say” is a simple reflection of supply and demand. The key is to understand that bond yields and prices move inversely – when one goes up, the other goes down.
The 30-year mortgage interest rate is one of several other bond market-based rates that were coming down before the Federal Reserve slashed its benchmark rate on September 18 but went up after it. Graph: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis
For example: If I buy for US$100 a bond that yields 5%, I will receive $5 a year in interest. But let's say I am selling the bond to you and because demand is underwhelming and supply is strong, you pay only $90. You now get $5 a year in interest but because you paid $90, your yield is 5.55%. (If, instead, you had to pay $105 for the bond, your yield would be 4.76%.)
What's happening, then, is that while the Fed is now trying to push rates down, bonds are selling off and that's propelling rates higher. The question is: Why is the bond market bearish?
There are at least two possible answers.
MENAFN04112024000159011032ID1108846826
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.