How Chinese Media See Trump Vs Harris On Election Eve

(MENAFN- Asia Times) This Tuesday's US presidential election will decide whether Washington's China policy stays its current course under a Kamala Harris presidency or veers in new, unknown directions under a Donald 2.0 administration, Chinese reports say.

Chinese pundits and commentators widely believe Harris would be more predictable as her Party is driven more by ideology and policy continuity. While Trump is seen as unpredictable, many speculate he may be more willing to negotiate with China if a deal would bring actual economic benefits for the US in line with his“America First” vision.

“If Harris is elected, she will generally continue the Biden administration's China strategy,” Shiu Sin-por, president of the New Paradigm Foundation Company Limited, a pro-Beijing think tank established in 2007, said in an article published on October 31.“Even if there is any adjustment, the magnitude will be limited. The future trend of Sino-US relations will be clear.”

He says both Democrats and Republicans see China as the United States' top adversary but Democrats care more about ideology and believe that China's rise will continue to challenge the values of the US and West's current world order.

Shiu says that if Harris wins, the US will continue its efforts to slow the growth of China's military power, high-technology industries and other core economic sectors.

“But if Trump wins, the changes in the United States' China policy will be greater and harder to predict,” he says.“Trump will probably use some practical tools such as tariffs and incentive schemes to lure companies to return to the US.”