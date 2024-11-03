95 Female Detainees Endure Harsh Conditions In Israeli Prisons

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) Bethlehem/PNN/

The Palestinian Authority's Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs reported today that the total number of female Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails has reached 95.

It said in a statement that the female detainees are facing increasingly severe conditions in Israeli prisons. These conditions have worsened significantly since the start of the military offensive against the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023.

The Commission added that the Israeli prison authorities have imposed additional punitive measures on the female detainees, depriving them of basic human necessities such as clothing, food, and medical treatment.

The detainees have also been completely isolated from the outside world and subjected to harsh treatment, including strip searches, beatings, and repression, said the statement.