UNICEF Urges Immediate Halt To Attacks On Civilians And Humanitarian Workers In Gaza

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) Gaza /PNN /





The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has called for an immediate end to on civilians and humanitarian workers, as well as on remaining facilities and infrastructure in Gaza.

In a statement, UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell urged the Israeli authorities to conduct a "prompt investigation" into the circumstances surrounding the attack on one of the organization's staff members on Saturday in Jabalia, northern Gaza.

Russell noted that the past weekend saw a deadly escalation of Israeli attacks in the North Gaza region, with reports indicating that 50 children in Jabalia were killed due to this surge in attacks by the Israeli occupation army over the previous two days.

She emphasized that all residents of North Gaza, particularly children, face an imminent risk of death due to disease, starvation, and ongoing bombardment.

On Saturday, UNICEF's director in northern Gaza, Fairooz Abu Wardeh, was injured when a drone strike hit a vehicle belonging to the organization while it was traveling on the road near Jabalia roundabout.

For nearly a month, the Israeli occupation army has intensified its ethnic cleansing campaign in North Gaza, particularly in Jabalia and its refugee camp, continuing to target civilians, demolish their homes, and obstruct the delivery of essential aid, food, water, medicine, and fuel.