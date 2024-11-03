Colonists Install Barbed Wire Around Homes In Arab Al-Milehat As Precursor To Seizure

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) Jericho /PNN/





This morning, Israeli colonists installed barbed wires around two homes in the Arab al-Milehat community, located northwest of Jericho in the occupied West Bank, in preparation for seizing the properties.

Hassan Milehat, the general supervisor of the Al-Baydar organization for the defense of Bedouin rights, reported that the colonists broke into the area and surrounded the homes of citizens Musa Suleiman Ka'abneh and Muhammad Musa Ka'abneh, effectively trapping the occupants, including women and children.

Milehat noted that this act of placing barbed wires is a continuation of the siege around another home that occurred two days prior, which is part of a broader strategy to encircle the area.

He highlighted that there is a systematic colonial plan aimed at gradually isolating the region to force residents into coerced displacement. This tactic is designed to isolate homes from one another, effectively turning them into prisons for the residents.

Over the past year, the campaign of intimidation by Israeli colonists, emboldened by Netanyahu's far-right government, has reached new heights, with several Bedouin communities in the occupied West Bank ultimately

facing the fate of coercive displacement.

