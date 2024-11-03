Zaeem Holding Launches New Compound In Badr City With EGP 1.2Bn Projected Sales

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Abdelrahman El Zaeem, Chairperson of Zaeem Holding, announced the launch of Lora Compound, the first smart residential project in Badr City. Covering an area of 35,000 sqm, the project includes a commercial mall on a 6,900 sqm plot and features 450 residential units ranging from 65 to 159 square meters.

El Zaeem said that the company has designed flexible payment plans extending up to 10 years, with anticipated sales reaching EGP 1.2bn.

He highlighted Badr City's strategic location near the New Administrative Capital, Noor City, and Madinaty, which positions it as an attractive investment destination. The city has seen substantial governmental support in infrastructure and road development, paving the way for a significant urban expansion with high-quality projects.

Over recent years, Zaeem Holding has contributed to Badr's development, delivering notable projects such as Downtown Badr, the largest project in the city, spread across 15 feddans. The company is also preparing to launch smart-city projects that align with the standards of Egypt's new urban developments.

Looking forward, Zaeem Holding plans to introduce a series of residential projects under the Lora brand in various locations, including El Shorouk and Sixth of October City. The company is currently working on building a diversified land portfolio across several cities.

Aligned with Egypt's development plans for smart cities, Zaeem Holding has established a strategic agenda to elevate Badr City's status, aiming to match the level of neighbouring cities, particularly the New Administrative Capital, El Shorouk, and the Gardens of the Capital. The group's strategic plan includes creating a varied investment portfolio and targeting high-value markets.



