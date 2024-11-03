Egypt FM Condemns Israeli Actions, Emphasizes Two-State Solution In Call With Blinken

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt has condemned Israeli actions hindering humanitarian aid delivery to Gaza and preventing the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) from fulfilling its role.

Egyptian Foreign Badr Abdelatty reiterated his country's stance during a phone call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday. The call was part of ongoing consultations between the two countries regarding the latest developments in the Middle East and efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon, as well as de-escalation in the region.

Abdelatty and Blinken discussed ongoing efforts to reach an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, where the humanitarian situation is dire, and ensure humanitarian aid delivery. Abdelatty condemned Israeli escalatory actions that obstruct the delivery of aid and impede UNRWA's work.

Abdelatty also highlighted the importance of empowering the Palestinian Authority and treating the West Bank and Gaza Strip as an integrated unit of Palestinian territory. He believes this is essential in paving the way for the end of the occupation and the establishment of a Palestinian state.

The ministers also discussed developments in Lebanon, exchanging views on the latest political and field developments. Abdelatty stressed the need for concerted international efforts to achieve an immediate ceasefire in Lebanon, establish calm, fully implement UN Security Council Resolution 1701, and provide all forms of humanitarian support in light of the acute humanitarian crisis facing the country.

Abdelatty also reviewed Egyptian efforts to resolve the presidential vacuum in Lebanon, emphasizing the importance of electing a president through Lebanese consensus without external dictates. He underscored the need to support Lebanese institutions, particularly the Lebanese army, and to respect Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In this context, the foreign minister condemned Israel's incursion into Lebanese territory and its targeting of UNIFIL forces, in violation of Lebanese sovereignty and international law.

The ministers also reviewed the dangerous developments in Sudan and the efforts underway to ensure a ceasefire and the delivery of humanitarian aid. Abdelatty reiterated the importance of preserving and supporting Sudanese state institutions, respecting Sudan's territorial integrity, and intensifying humanitarian and relief assistance to Sudan in light of its deteriorating humanitarian situation.

Abdelatty also raised the issue of Egyptian water security with his American counterpart, emphasizing that it is an existential issue for Egypt. He stressed that Egypt will not allow any party to threaten its water security and highlighted the importance of the Nile River serving as a lifeline for cooperation between Nile Basin countries, not a source of conflict or tension, through adherence to relevant international law and refraining from unilateral actions that could threaten regional stability.