QC Distributes Fertilisers In Lanka

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Charity's (QC) office in Sri Lanka has implemented a project to distribute fertilisers to nearly 3,500 small-scale farmers, particularly those whose farms and have been affected by natural disasters such as floods and landslides.

This initiative comes at a time when farmers are struggling with resource shortages and high fertiliser prices, which have impacted their crop yields, a statement said Sunday.

Tilakaratne, director of in Kurunegala province, stated:“The farmers of Kurunegala were in urgent need of fertilisers when this programme was introduced. This has led to community stability and will also help maintain production.”

Anula Saman Kumari, a small farmer in Kurunegala, said:“This distribution is a blessing that came at the right time, and now I can cultivate my crops well. I am grateful to the generous people of Qatar and Qatar Charity for this support.”

Ajita Monikaram, director of Agriculture in Matale Province, noted:“Matale is a vital area for the local consumption and export of crops such as spices and vegetables. With the distribution of fertilisers, we can ensure our farmers' production remains stable, thus preventing shortages of these essential crops.”

Sumabala, a farmer from Matale, said:“I was afraid I wouldn't be able to afford the fertilisers I needed, but this programme has saved my farm. Now, I can look forward to a good harvest and provide a decent life for my family.”

Dr Dibani Liyanage, director of Agriculture in the province, said:“The distribution of fertilisers has been a lifeline for farmers in Monaragala. We were on the verge of a massive crop failure, but this support has enabled our farmers to continue farming and harvesting normally.”

QC previously signed an agreement with the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries to enhance food security in Sri Lanka. In this regard, QC has also distributed tractors to several farmers to enhance their capabilities and improve their agricultural output.

MENAFN03112024000067011011ID1108846625