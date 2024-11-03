US Election: 'Fake', Says Trump As Iowa Poll Shows Harris Leading In 2024 Presidential Race

(MENAFN- Live Mint) US Election : Vice President Kamala Harris is leading 47 percent to 44 percent over former President Donald among likely voters in Iowa, a new poll showed days ahead of the high-stakes election for the White House.

Trump , however, has rejected the poll and, instead, called it 'fake'.

"One of my enemies just puts out a poll – I am 3 down. (Iowa Senator) Joni Ernst called me, everyone's called me, they said you are killing in Iowa. The farmers love me and I love them," the nominee said at a rally in key battleground state of Pennsylvania .

Trump said that the poll released Saturday was 'fake'. "I'm not down in Iowa," he asserted as US Election 2024 enters last leg.



Trump won Iowa in his past two presidential campaigns, by more than 9 percentage points in 2016 and 8 points in 2020.

The poll by Des Moines Register newspaper came even as both Trump and Harris criss-crossed key battleground states to make their closing remarks ahead of the November 5 election day. According to the poll, Harris is leading in the race in view of support from women and independent voters.

More than 75 million Americans have already cast their votes as of Sunday, according to the University of Florida's Election Lab that tracks early and mail-in voting across the US.

Harris and Trump are seen locked in a tight race for the White House, with early voting well underway and Election Day on Tuesday, November 5.