US Election 2024: Trump To Become Next President? Republican Candidate Leads Kamala Harris In Key Swing States

(MENAFN- Live Mint) As the US presidential election approaches, the latest polling data indicates that former President Donald is narrowly ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris in all key swing states.

A survey of likely American voters, who will determine the election's outcome, shows Trump leading Harris in North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania.

Also Read: US Election 2024 Live Updates: 'Kamala, you're fired. Get the hell out of here..,' says Donald Trum

Overall, Trump holds a lead of 49 per cent to 47.2 per cent over Harris, according to the poll. It also noted that many of the swing states are within the poll's two-point margin of error.

AtlasIntel asserts that its polling was the most accurate during the 2020 election cycle, successfully predicting outcomes in every swing state within the margin of error.

Meanwhile, the Spectator Index predicted, based on polls and prediction markets, that Trump's chances of winning the US Presidential Election are 53%, and Harris's is 47%.

Harris leading in“Lowa”

Vice President Kamala Harris is leading former President Donald Trump 47 percent to 44 percent among likely voters in Iowa, according to a new poll released just two days before the crucial election. Trump quickly dismissed the poll as“fake.”

Also Read: US Election 2024: Tight battle between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris in THESE swing states

"One of my enemies just puts out a poll -- I am 3 down. (Iowa Senator) Joni Ernst called me, everyone's called me, they said you are killing in Iowa. The farmers love me and I love them," he said at a rally in key battleground state of Pennsylvania.

Trump said that the poll released Saturday was "fake". "I'm not down in Iowa," he asserted.

The University of Florida's Election Lab tracks early and mail-in voting across the U.S. According to a poll of 808 likely Iowa voters, which includes those who have already voted as well as those who plan to vote, Kamala Harris leads Donald Trump 47 percent to 44 percent. This poll, conducted from October 28 to 31, has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.4 percentage points, PTI reported.

Also Read: US Election 2024: THESE 10 essential things to know before world's most excellent economy goes to vote

Another poll by NBC News indicates a tight race, with both candidates receiving 49 percent support among registered voters, leaving just 2 percent unsure of their choice.

Meanwhile, Trump and Harris are actively campaigning in battleground states. Harris is framing the election as crucial for protecting fundamental freedoms, constitutional values, and women's rights, while Trump is focused on rebuilding the economy and addressing illegal immigration. On Sunday, Trump will hold rallies in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Georgia, while Harris is scheduled to address events in Michigan and will participate in two rallies in Pennsylvania on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies)