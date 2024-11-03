Drone Software Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The drone software market has experienced exponential growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $10.71 billion in 2023 to $13.29 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.1%. The growth during the historical period can be attributed to the rise in consumer and commercial drone usage, the demand for automated flight control systems, the expansion of aerial photography and videography, and the growing applications of drones in agriculture.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Drone Software Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The drone software market is anticipated to experience exponential growth in the coming years, projected to reach $32.94 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.5%. The growth during the forecast period can be attributed to the integration of artificial intelligence into drone software, the adoption of advanced navigation and collision avoidance systems, the expansion of drone delivery and logistics, an increased use of drones in public safety and surveillance, and a focus on autonomous and swarm drone technologies.

Growth Driver Of The Drone Software Market

The growing adoption of drones for commercial and defense applications is anticipated to drive the growth of the drone software market in the future. Drones are unmanned aircraft utilized across various sectors, including disaster management, traffic monitoring, border security, surveillance, precision agriculture, and threat detection in high-risk areas. Drone software provides several advantages, such as capturing high-quality aerial photographs and videos to create 3D maps of disaster-stricken areas, enhancing security and surveillance capabilities, and facilitating navigation for defense missions.

Who Are The Leading Competitors In The Drone Software Market Share?

Key players in the market include Airware Inc., 3D Robotics and Automation, DreamHammer Corporation., Drone Volt, Dronedeploy Inc., Altitude Angel, Pix4D SA., Precisionhawk Inc., AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., Skyward Io., Propeller Aerobotics Pty Ltd., Aloft Technologies Inc., Cyberhawk, AirMap Inc., Auterion Ltd., Avision Inc., DroneSense Inc., FlytBase Inc., Hivemapper, Kittyhawk, Matternet Inc., Percepto Ltd., Picterra, Redbird Aviation Pvt Ltd., Robotic Skies Inc., Skycatch Inc., Skydio Inc., ICR Integrity Ltd., Sky-Watch A/S, SlantRange Inc., Swoop Aero Pty Ltd., Unifly nv, Wingtra AG

What Are The Dominant Trends In Drone Software Market Growth?

Key companies in the drone software market are emphasizing strategic collaborations and partnerships to deliver next-generation Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) solutions and enhance their market position. An unmanned aircraft (UA) refers to a remotely piloted aircraft or one designed to operate autonomously.

How Is The Global Drone Software Market Segmented?

1) By Solution: System, Application

2) By Architecture: Open Source, Closed Source

3) By Deployment: Onboard Drones, Ground-Based

4) By Platform: Defense And Government, Commercial, Consumer

5) By Application: Control And Data Capture, Image Processing, Analytics

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Drone Software Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Drone Software Market Definition

Drone software refers to cloud-based applications that enable unmanned aerial vehicles to perform tasks, make decisions, and execute actions without human intervention. This software provides data related to quantifying vegetation and greenness, which is valuable for understanding vegetation density and assessing changes in plant health. Drone software, such as DroneDeploy, is utilized to create digital terrain models, gather NDVI (Normalized Difference Vegetation Index) data, and generate 3D models.

