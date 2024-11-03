Guerrillas Find Russia's Black Sea Fleet Reserve Command Post In Sevastopol

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the temporarily occupied Sevastopol, the Russians relaunched the previously mothballed reserve command post of the Black Sea Fleet, having built fortifications around it and posted patrols.

That's according to the ATESh partisan movement, Ukrinform reports.

"ATESH scouts reconnoitered the reserve command post of the Black Sea Fleet, known as "Object 221" and "Alsu-2". This facility was conceived back in 1977, but was never completed and remained abandoned for years," the report reads.

Guerrillas spotted military personnel, equipment, a checkpoint, a camouflaged armored personnel carrier nearby, and armed patrols. The surrounding forest was cut down to make it more difficult to approach the object inconspicuously.

The Russians have also dug trenches as an additional fortification.

The guerrillas reported the checkpoint's coordinates - 44.51812, 33.70264 - and noted that intelligence confirmed that the invaders were using this command post, making it a legitimate target.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol, the Russians regroup warships during night hours to protect them against Ukrainian strikes.