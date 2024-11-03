Moldovan Officials Say About Massive Russian Interference In Elections
11/3/2024 7:12:13 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Moldovan authorities have reported massive interference by Russia in the presidential election.
That is according to Sky News , Ukrinform reports.
“Moldovan authorities are seeing massive interference by Russia in the country's runoff vote for the presidency,” officials said.
The incumbent president's national security adviser Stanislav Secrieru described it as "an effort with high potential to distort the outcome".
In turn, channel 5 reports that in a number of European countries, the computer system at polling stations is not working. Voting continues, but voter data is entered manually.
As Ukrinform reported, the second round of the presidential election is taking place in Moldova on Sunday, November 3.
Moldova has appealed to several EU countries with a warning that Russia will try to disrupt voting by Moldovan expatriates at polling stations abroad in Sunday's presidential election.
Photo: NewsMaker
