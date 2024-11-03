عربي


Arab Bowling Tourney Kicks Off In Cairo


11/3/2024 7:09:39 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 3 (KUNA) -- The 11th Arab bowling Championship for men's women's teams kick-started on Sunday, with the participation of 10 Arab countries, including Kuwait.
The competition started with Kuwaiti women's players Wasmia Abdullah who came fifth, while Sharifa Iskandar, Rania Al-Zayed and Ghalia Ali won the 9th, 13th and 23rd positions respectively.
The tournament has singles, doubles, trios team contests from Arab countries, including Jordan, Lebanon, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Iraq, along with the hosts and Kuwait. Men's team play later in the day.
Kuwait's team includes ten players and Iyad al-Omairi is leading the delegation to the event, which will continue until November 10. (end)
