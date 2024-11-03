Arab Bowling Tourney Kicks Off In Cairo

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 3 (KUNA) -- The 11th Arab Championship for men's women's teams kick-started on Sunday, with the participation of 10 Arab countries, including Kuwait.

The competition started with Kuwaiti women's players Wasmia Abdullah who came fifth, while Sharifa Iskandar, Rania Al-Zayed and Ghalia Ali won the 9th, 13th and 23rd positions respectively.

The has singles, doubles, trios team contests from Arab countries, including Jordan, Lebanon, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Iraq, along with the hosts and Kuwait. Men's team play later in the day.

Kuwait's team includes ten players and Iyad al-Omairi is leading the delegation to the event, which will continue until November 10. (end)

aff







MENAFN03112024000071011013ID1108846453