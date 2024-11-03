Young Palestinian Killed By Israeli Occupation Bullets In West Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Nov 3 (KUNA) -- A young Palestinian was killed on Sunday by the gunfire of Israeli forces in the town of Halhul, north of the city of Hebron in the West Bank.

The Palestinian of stated in a press release that the boy, Najy Al-Baba, 16, was killed by Israeli occupation bullets in Halhul.

In turn, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society stated that its teams received the martyr and transported him to the hospital.

According to local Palestinian sources, Israeli occupation forces opened fire on Al-Baba at the northern entrance of the town. (end)

