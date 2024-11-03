Young Palestinian Killed By Israeli Occupation Bullets In West Bank
Date
11/3/2024 7:09:39 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
RAMALLAH, Nov 3 (KUNA) -- A young Palestinian was killed on Sunday by the gunfire of Israeli Occupation forces in the town of Halhul, north of the city of Hebron in the West Bank.
The Palestinian Ministry of health stated in a press release that the boy, Najy Al-Baba, 16, was killed by Israeli occupation bullets in Halhul.
In turn, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society stated that its teams received the martyr and transported him to the hospital.
According to local Palestinian sources, Israeli occupation forces opened fire on Al-Baba at the northern entrance of the town. (end)
nq
MENAFN03112024000071011013ID1108846452
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.