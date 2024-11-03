NC, Cong Legislature Parties Meet To Chalk Out Strategy For Maiden J&K Assembly Session

Chief Omar Abdullah was among those present at the meeting, which started at 7:30 pm.

The joint meeting is also likely to finalise the nominee for the speaker's post.

Earlier, the two parties held separate meetings of their respective legislature parties.

The first session of the legislative assembly of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is scheduled to meet for a five-day session from Monday.

According to the provisional calendar for the session issued by the Assembly Secretariat, the House will elect the speaker during the first sitting on Monday.

The House will meet after a gap of more than six years, with the last session held in early 2018 - a year before the reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories.

