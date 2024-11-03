UNICEF Supports 2,400 Health Centers In Afghanistan As Millions Lack Access To Care

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) announced that it provided assistance to 2,400 centers in Afghanistan in September of this year.

On Sunday, November 3, UNICEF shared a report on X, stating that currently only 6.1 million people in Afghanistan have access to health services. According to the organization, families can find the necessary medications at clinics supported by UNICEF.

Additionally, the World Health Organization (WHO) has stated that over 18 million people in Afghanistan require humanitarian health assistance.

The organization emphasized that access to quality healthcare remains an urgent and critical issue in Afghanistan.

Previously, the WHO reported that it had delivered 114 tons of medicines and health kits valued at $1.4 million to 166 health centers in Afghanistan.

The situation in Afghanistan regarding healthcare access is dire, with millions of people lacking essential medical services.

UNICEF's efforts to support health centers are crucial, but more comprehensive international assistance is necessary to address the broader humanitarian crisis.

Continued investment in healthcare infrastructure and services is vital to improve health outcomes for the Afghan population.

As the needs grow, it is imperative for global organizations and governments to prioritize support for the Afghanistan healthcare system and ensure that basic health services reach those in need.

