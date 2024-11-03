Beautician Murdered, Chopped Off Into Pieces And Buried In Rajasthan's Jodhpur

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A 50-year-old woman was drugged and killed in Jodhpur, Rajasthan on October 26. It was alleged that the accused was addicted to gambling and wanted to steal jewellery worn by the victim.

According to the Times of India, the victim, Anita Chaudhary, worked as a beautician. Meanwhile, the accused was identified as Gulamuddin Farooqi, who owned a dry-cleaning shop near the victim's beauty parlor.

Police told the news outlet that a missing report was filed by the victim's husband. The wife of the accused, who was also allegedly involved in the murder , told that her husband had killed and buried Anita in a pit just outside their house.

DCP (West) Rajarshi Raj Verma was quoted as saying, "A police team has been formed to search for Gulamuddin. Meanwhile, we have arrested Gulamuddin's wife, Abida, who was involved in the murder and the body was recovered based on her information."

Police said primary investigation revealed that the accused, Farooqi, was addicted to gambling and had a debt of ₹12 lakh on his head.

Farooqi had reportedly known Anita for 25 years as they had shops facing each other on Sardarpara C Road. Anita used to wear jewellery. Farooqi had devised a plan to steal the jewellery, wanted to steal which Gulamuddin devised a plan with the help of his wife.

Farooqi asked the victim, Anita, to visit his house on October 26. Anita went from her shop to his house in a taxi.

The accused, Farooqi, and his wife then offered her a drink laced with sedatives. After Anita became unconscious, they killed her, removed her jewellery, and cut her body into pieces with a meat-cutting knife before burying it.

"With the help of CCTV camera and a taxi driver, who had dropped the victim to the accused's house in Gangana area, police reached Gulamuddin's house. Though we did not find him at the house, it was Abida who revealed that Anita was killed and her body was buried in a pit outside their house," police were quoted as saying.

Police reportedly dug up the pit and found a polybag containing the body parts of the victim.