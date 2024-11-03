(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Red Piranha wins Top Infosec Innovators Award 2024

Red Piranha Named Winner of the Coveted Top InfoSec Innovator Awards for 2024

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Red Piranha, Australia's leading developer and of advanced cybersecurity solutions, is proud to announce that we have won the Leader Advanced Persistent Threat Detection and Response and the Best Solution SOC-as-a-Service at the 12thCyber Defense Magazine's Annual InfoSec Awards during CyberDefenseCon 2024.Red Piranha proudly stands as a leader in Australian cybersecurity, earning numerous awards and recognition as a trusted member of Team Defence Australia. We're also the first Oceanic member and top contributor to the Cyber Threat Alliance, delivering integrated and operationalised threat intelligence on a global scale. Our commitment to Australian-made, defence-ready cybersecurity technology underscores our dedication to true sovereign capability.Crystal Eye, a best-in-class Threat Detection, Investigation and Response (TDIR) platform, provides comprehensive threat visibility, integrated security controls, and compliance features, enabling organisations to efficiently detect, investigate, and respond to threats-all from a unified platform. With operationalised Cyber Threat Intelligence, Crystal Eye equips users to defend against known and emerging threats without the need for extensive engineering resources.Our SOC-as-a-Service offers 24/7 monitoring, detecting, and proactive protection against Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs) and malicious actors. It ensures a holistic approach to risk and security management, giving organisations the confidence that they are protected in an increasingly complex and dynamic threat landscape. Through Red Piranha's advanced solutions, clients gain robust protection against APTs, Living-off-the-Land (LOTL) attacks, and other sophisticated threats.“This year has been remarkable for Red Piranha. Winning at the Global Infosec Awards across four categories, being named Australian Technology Company of the Year, and now receiving the Top Infosec Innovators Award as a Market Leader in Advanced Persistent Threat Detection and Response, alongside the Best Solution for SOC-as-a-Service, truly showcases our commitment to innovation. It's an honour to represent Australian technology on a global stage, promoting true sovereign capability. We're thrilled to stand among this esteemed group of winners at CyberDefenseCon 2024, especially with the stiff competition and judging by top infosec experts worldwide,” said Adam Bennett, CEO of Red Piranha.“We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cyber-crime. Red Piranha is worthy of being named a winner in these coveted awards and consideration for deployment in your environment,” said Yan Ross, Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine.We are glad to share the Top Infosec Innovators Awards 2024 with our fellow winners. Congratulations to them all!To learn more about Crystal Eye XDR and our extensive range of cybersecurity solutions, please visit redpiranha.

