From Consuming To Producing Technology

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) The digital age has brought about a radical transformation in our lifestyles, ways of working and means of communication, especially as digital markets have contributed to simplifying our daily tasks. This highlights the need for a deeper understanding of and a shift from merely using it to producing it, particularly in the fields of deep (Deep Tech).

Deep technology encompasses a range of advanced technologies that rely on new scientific and engineering discoveries to solve complex and difficult problems in various fields. It differs from traditional technologies because it usually requires long-term development and significant investment in research and development. It also depends on advanced scientific knowledge and cutting-edge technology. Among the most important are artificial intelligence and machine learning, biotechnology, robotics and autonomous systems, quantum computing, nanotechnology, renewable energy and clean technology, the Internet of Things, virtual reality and augmented reality, and advanced medical technology.

Deep technology is considered the driving force behind pioneering innovations. By adopting and producing these technologies, countries can enhance economic growth by encouraging innovation, providing high-value job opportunities and enhancing their digital sovereignty to be independent in making decisions on all levels and gain the respect of other countries. For example, China has invested heavily in artificial intelligence and quantum computing, making it not only a user of technology but a leading producer of it. This investment has helped create new job opportunities, boost the Chinese economy, and make it a global competitor in these fields.

Additionally, countries can enhance global competitiveness by staying at the forefront of the technological race. South Korea is another example, being home to global technology companies like Samsung and Hyundai, which invest heavily in research and development to produce new technologies. By focusing on technology production, South Korea has been able to strengthen its economic and technological standing globally.

While digital market places provide a convenient environment for consumers to sell and buy products and services online, it is necessary to go beyond these superficial benefits to consider the requirements for building a sustainable digital society based on producing technology rather than just using it.

A true digital society requires adopting a comprehensive approach that includes digital infrastructure by building a strong and secure digital network to support a thriving digital economy. For example, Singapore has developed advanced technological infrastructure, making it a regional hub for technology and innovation, not just a consumer market. Data privacy and cybersecurity must also be taken into consideration to ensure the protection of personal data and to counter electronic threats. Germany, for instance, has enacted strict data protection laws and encourages companies to develop innovative security solutions, supporting a strong local cybersecurity industry.

Empowering citizens with the necessary digital skills to produce technology is a primary requirement for success in this digital age. Ireland, known for its leadership in education and technology, invests heavily in technical education and scientific research, which has led to the creation of a thriving environment for tech startups. Ethical artificial intelligence and responsible innovation are also very necessary. For example, Japan, through its companies and with government support, is working on developing robots and artificial intelligence that focus on improving the quality of life, while considering ethical and social aspects.

There is also a fundamental role for educational institutions, as they have a vital role in nurturing the next generation of technology producers. This can be achieved by updating curricula to include advanced technologies in academic programs to reflect modern developments. Tsinghua University in China, for example, is considered a major center for deep technology research and graduates qualified engineers and scientists.

Encouraging practical learning supports applied projects and real-world experiences to enhance practical understanding. In Sweden, for example, universities collaborate with companies to provide training opportunities and joint projects for students. Consideration must also be given to enhancing interdisciplinary collaboration to break down barriers between different fields and adopt a multidisciplinary approach to encourage innovation. For example, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the United States encourages collaboration between engineering, science, and medicine to develop innovative technologies.

One of the most important roles that educational institutions must play is fostering a culture of innovation by creating environments that stimulate creativity and calculated risk-taking to develop new solutions. In Malaysia, for example, Cyberjaya city is considered a hub for technological innovation, where the government and companies support a culture of entrepreneurship and innovation. This city aspires to be the Silicon Valley of Malaysia.

Finally, by shifting from consuming technology to producing it, focusing on developing local capabilities in deep technology, we can shape a future where technology empowers individuals and communities instead of controlling them. This path is not a choice but a necessity to ensure prosperity and security in a rapidly digital world.

As the experiences of the aforementioned countries show, investing in technology production and enhancing digital skills significantly contribute to achieving sustainable development, digital sovereignty, and social and economic progress.

Nidal Al-Bitar is CEO of Information and Communications Technology Association - Int@j