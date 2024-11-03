Fifteen Heads Of Sri Lanka Missions Overseas Urgently Recalled

(MENAFN- NewsIn Asia) Colombo, November 3 (The Island): The of Foreign Affairs has urgently recalled 15 ambassadors and high commissioners appointed based on affiliations to Sri Lanka. According to sources within the ministry, Secretary Aruni Wijewardena has issued this directive.

Among those recalled are Mohan Peiris, a former ambassador who served as the Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York; Rohitha Bogollagama, a former foreign appointed as the High Commissioner to the UK; Kshenuka Senewiratne, a former ambassador appointed as the High Commissioner to India; Chitrangani Wagishwara, appointed as the High Commissioner to Australia; and Rodney Perera, appointed as the ambassador to Japan.

Also recalled are Sumangala Dias, a former Air Force Chief appointed as the High Commissioner to Malaysia; Sudarshan Pathirana, a former Air Force Chief appointed as the ambassador to Nepal; Nishanth Ulugethenna, a former Navy Chief appointed as the ambassador to Cuba; Ravindra Wijegunarathna, a former Navy Chief appointed as the High Commissioner to Pakistan; Uday Indrarathna, appointed as the ambassador to the United Arab Emirates and V. Kanakanadan, appointed as the High Commissioner to Kenya.

A brother-in-law of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, Shimal Wickramasinghe, appointed as the High Commissioner to Seychelles; and former Navu chief Admiral Jayanath Colombage, the Lankan Ambassador to Indonesia, along with Ranga Gunawardena, the Lankan High Commissioner to the Maldives, and Mohammad Shahid, appointed as the ambassador to Iran have also been recalled.

