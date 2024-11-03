Qmic Empowers Qatari Citizens For Constitutional Referendum

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) To support the nationwide effort of constitutional taking place Tuesday, the Qatar Mobility Innovations Centre (Qmic) has launched an initiative aimed at simplifying the experience.

The Wain app, a navigation tool developed by Qmic, will feature interactive maps that provide clear and accessible information on voting poll locations. Users will find specially designed icons that distinguish between paper-based and electronic voting stations, each represented in unique colours for easy identification.

The initiative builds upon Wain's commitment to enhancing civic participation, having previously included voting station locations during the Shura Council and municipality elections. By integrating this vital information into its comprehensive mapping service, Wain positions itself as a national resource, guiding both residents and visitors in their navigational needs while promoting engagement in Qatar's democratic processes.

"The referendum represents a pivotal moment in Qatar's history, and it is our duty to ensure that every eligible citizen has the resources and information they need to make their voices heard," said Dr Mohammad al-Sada, director of Qmic.

Qmic has encouraged all Qatari citizens to download the Wain app and familiarise themselves with the voting locations. The app not only provides essential polling information but also offers various features to enhance mobility and accessibility throughout the country, a statement added.

MENAFN03112024000067011011ID1108845986